Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research reissued an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.93.

FSLY traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $68.20. 78,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720,567. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.11 and its 200-day moving average is $86.75. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.44 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,317,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $994,321.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 349,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,111,213.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 265,980 shares of company stock valued at $21,886,541. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

