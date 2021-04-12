Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $9.95 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up 2.3% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $9,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,038 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,472,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,502,000 after purchasing an additional 105,232 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,155,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,643,000 after purchasing an additional 72,749 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,196,000 after purchasing an additional 561,435 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,292,000 after purchasing an additional 383,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,581.74. 10,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,799. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,552.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,536.44. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $517.01 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a PE ratio of -9,903.94 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock. Bradesco Corretora cut MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,724.72.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

