Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,207,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,274 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,627,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,976,000 after purchasing an additional 972,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,104,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,096,000 after purchasing an additional 922,299 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,849,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,027,000.

NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $53.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,500. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $52.62 and a 1-year high of $56.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.16 and its 200 day moving average is $54.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

