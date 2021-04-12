Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 22.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of IGM stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $383.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,318. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $221.18 and a 12-month high of $385.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.88.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.