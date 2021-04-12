Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $78.95 on Monday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $141.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Annette North sold 15,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $1,976,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,421.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,734,172.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,279 shares of company stock valued at $15,301,470 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPTX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

