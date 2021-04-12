Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $346.04 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $151.94 and a one year high of $353.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $336.21 and its 200 day moving average is $291.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

Several analysts have commented on MLM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.95.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

