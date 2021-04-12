Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RGA. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.56.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $129.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.16. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $66.99 and a one year high of $134.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

