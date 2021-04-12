Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,457,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 785,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,323,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

Shares of GPC opened at $116.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of -87.23 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $118.84.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.815 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

