Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of PKI stock opened at $133.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $75.70 and a one year high of $162.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.93.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.