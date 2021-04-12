T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $160.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) has been given a $160.00 price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.92% from the stock’s previous close.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.28.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

TMUS traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,771,530. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $161.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.59. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $84.47 and a 52-week high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,200,091.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.