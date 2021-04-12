Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Systemax (NYSE:SYX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Systemax Inc., through its operating subsidiaries, is a value added distributor and direct marketer of branded and private label industrial products in North America, going to market through a system of branded e-Commerce websites and relationship marketers. The primary brand is Global Industrial. “

SYX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sidoti lowered shares of Systemax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Systemax in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Systemax stock opened at $43.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.38 and its 200-day moving average is $34.31. Systemax has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $45.35.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Systemax had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Systemax will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Systemax’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

In other Systemax news, CMO Klaus Werner sold 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $74,663.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 13,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $532,917.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,170.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,921 in the last three months. Insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Systemax by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 265,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after acquiring an additional 25,703 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Systemax by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Systemax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Systemax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Systemax by 320.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 70,393 shares during the period. 29.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

