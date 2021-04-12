Sysco (NYSE:SYY) PT Raised to $85.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.12% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.
Shares of SYY stock opened at $80.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sysco has a twelve month low of $44.10 and a twelve month high of $83.97. The company has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,154.98, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 41,835.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974,783 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,518 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $118,840,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sysco by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,939,000 after buying an additional 1,076,821 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sysco
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.
