Sysco (NYSE:SYY) PT Raised to $85.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.12% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of SYY stock opened at $80.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sysco has a twelve month low of $44.10 and a twelve month high of $83.97. The company has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,154.98, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 41,835.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974,783 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,518 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $118,840,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sysco by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,939,000 after buying an additional 1,076,821 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.