Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.67 Million

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Swapcoinz has a market cap of $8.89 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00068467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $177.23 or 0.00295286 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.22 or 0.00725126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,199.92 or 1.00300894 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.67 or 0.00797521 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00018092 BTC.

Swapcoinz Coin Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io

Swapcoinz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swapcoinz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swapcoinz using one of the exchanges listed above.

