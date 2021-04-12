Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.88 Million

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last week, Swapcoinz has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00001399 BTC on major exchanges. Swapcoinz has a total market capitalization of $8.89 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00067594 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.17 or 0.00273730 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.89 or 0.00710102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,092.80 or 1.00194520 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.03 or 0.00992117 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00020135 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Swapcoinz Coin Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io . Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swapcoinz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swapcoinz using one of the exchanges listed above.

