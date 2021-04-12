Swap (XWP) Price Reaches $0.0469 on Top Exchanges

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. Swap has a total market cap of $605,341.26 and $5,611.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swap has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0469 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00067132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.21 or 0.00278599 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $429.96 or 0.00716362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,898.99 or 0.99799365 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $579.72 or 0.00965886 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00018866 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 12,916,721 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

