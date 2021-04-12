Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Shares Gap Down to $20.10

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.10, but opened at $19.50. Sutro Biopharma shares last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 1,663 shares changing hands.

STRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $877.91 million, a P/E ratio of -223.33 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a current ratio of 9.77.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.91). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 27.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $61,524.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,292.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 93,467 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 17,628 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $2,861,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after buying an additional 391,561 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

