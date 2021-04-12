Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes Position in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAWZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PAWZ opened at $73.64 on Monday. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a one year low of $40.69 and a one year high of $80.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.88.

