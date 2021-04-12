Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes $849,000 Position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $601,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $706,000.

Shares of ABCL opened at $28.35 on Monday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $71.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.26.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.17). On average, research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

