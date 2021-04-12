Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 9,338 Shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its stake in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,338 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.62% of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after buying an additional 17,266 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 168,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after buying an additional 35,817 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Change Path LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 59,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 227.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the period.

Global X Millennials Thematic ETF stock opened at $42.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.91. Global X Millennials Thematic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49.

