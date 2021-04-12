Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $941,000 in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 188,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,683,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $68.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -39.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.97 and a 200-day moving average of $70.30. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SWTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $787,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $2,690,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,301 shares of company stock worth $8,213,281. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

