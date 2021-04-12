Susquehanna International Group LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) by 79.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,740 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 15,499 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,215,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Shares of EQAL stock opened at $43.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.56. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $44.08.

