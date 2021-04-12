Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys Shares of 21,659 Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NYSE:WNW)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NYSE:WNW) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wunong Net Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000.

WNW opened at $10.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.68. Wunong Net Technology Company Limited has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $160.68.

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited, a holding company, through its subsidiary Wunong Technology (Shenzhen) Co, Ltd offers online retail of foods products in China. It primarily sells green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. The company sells food products through its online retail store.

