Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Receives C$0.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021 // Comments off

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.78.

Several analysts recently commented on SGY shares. Stifel Firstegy raised Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Surge Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded Surge Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Surge Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of SGY opened at C$0.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Surge Energy has a one year low of C$0.14 and a one year high of C$0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$207.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.37.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Analyst Recommendations for Surge Energy (TSE:SGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.