Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Receives C$0.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.78.

Several analysts recently commented on SGY shares. Stifel Firstegy raised Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Surge Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded Surge Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Surge Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Shares of SGY opened at C$0.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Surge Energy has a one year low of C$0.14 and a one year high of C$0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$207.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.37.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.