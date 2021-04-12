Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Receives Buy Rating from Jonestrading

Jonestrading reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) in a report published on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

SURF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surface Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Surface Oncology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ SURF opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 2.09. Surface Oncology has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $14.40.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $87.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Surface Oncology will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Surface Oncology news, insider Robert W. Ross sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $83,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Goater sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $26,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $253,435. Corporate insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the third quarter worth $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the third quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

