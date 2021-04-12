Super Zero Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $101.95 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 12th. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $101.95 million and $12.22 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 40.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000538 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,157.33 or 0.03564215 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00032886 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 635,097,912 coins and its circulating supply is 312,935,396 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

