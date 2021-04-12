Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Sells $4,635,477.46 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $4,635,477.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,721,710.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $51.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average is $66.02. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,290.32 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Get Sunrun alerts:

RUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter worth $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $577,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Sunrun by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.