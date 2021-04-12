Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Stake Lowered by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,597 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $11,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $168,376.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,325.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $68.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.39. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $90.74. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.36.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.59. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $169.26 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 156.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

