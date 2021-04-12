Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,696 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $12,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,583,327.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Dishman sold 1,755 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $83,134.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,705.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,623 shares of company stock valued at $925,076. 6.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $51.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.74 and a 200 day moving average of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $56.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $49.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.70 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 13.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.37%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

