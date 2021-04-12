Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, LiveTradingNews reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

ZEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Zendesk currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.31.

Shares of ZEN opened at $144.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.18 and a 200-day moving average of $132.77.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $738,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,814.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $465,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,586,014.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,128 shares of company stock valued at $17,439,732 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

