Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 5,731 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,415,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,164,000 after acquiring an additional 702,858 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,528,000 after acquiring an additional 338,776 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,963,000 after acquiring an additional 199,508 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 878,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,582,000 after acquiring an additional 83,994 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 680,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

NYSE POR opened at $48.82 on Monday. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

