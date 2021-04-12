StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Shares Gap Up to $35.82

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.82, but opened at $37.01. StepStone Group shares last traded at $37.55, with a volume of 595 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on StepStone Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.76.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $96.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.29 million. On average, equities analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th.

In other StepStone Group news, major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,439,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $40,775,532.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren M. Friedman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $5,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,263,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,768,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,689,443 shares of company stock valued at $104,485,026 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in StepStone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

