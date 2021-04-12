State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc grew its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc owned about 0.06% of State Street worth $17,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 436.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.60.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $86.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.32. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $51.21 and a 1-year high of $87.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. State Street’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

