State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 88,029 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,117,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,029 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AT&T were worth $33,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 28,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.47.

T opened at $30.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average of $28.92. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

