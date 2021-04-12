State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,035 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $23,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 target price (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.71.

LRCX stock opened at $662.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $572.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $229.69 and a 1 year high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

