State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 11,962 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 183,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,962 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 0.5% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PayPal were worth $44,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.25.

Shares of PYPL opened at $266.77 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.34 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $312.43 billion, a PE ratio of 100.67, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

