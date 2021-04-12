State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 358,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,086 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $27,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 45,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,511,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 31.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,632,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.1% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $77.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.28. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.65 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 14,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,102,218.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,662 shares of company stock worth $13,677,453 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.18.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

