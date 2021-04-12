State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $30.73 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,287 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 10,928 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NIKE were worth $30,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a $183.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Argus raised their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

NYSE NKE opened at $135.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.40, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.23. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.71 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

