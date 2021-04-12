Stack Financial Management Inc Trims Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Stack Financial Management Inc trimmed its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,892 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Electronic Arts comprises 1.7% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $20,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $748,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 581,854 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $75,907,000 after buying an additional 52,511 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,498 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after buying an additional 25,976 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total value of $817,081.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,685 shares of company stock worth $17,160,780 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $140.46 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.65 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.