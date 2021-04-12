STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.95 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will post sales of $43.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.40 million. STAAR Surgical posted sales of $35.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year sales of $200.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.33 million to $200.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $275.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STAA shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

STAAR Surgical stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.95. The company had a trading volume of 211,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,704. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $128.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.86 and a 200-day moving average of $85.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 610.30 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $99,453.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,723.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $5,356,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,047,485 shares of company stock valued at $111,344,039 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

