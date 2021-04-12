SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Receives $23.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on SSEZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of SSE stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. SSE has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.70.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

