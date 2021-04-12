Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,844 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAFC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after buying an additional 155,428 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 101.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 38,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 34.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 24,066 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $20.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $616.80 million, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.35. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $21.86.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAFC. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hanmi Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

