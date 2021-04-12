Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $541,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 566.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,584.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,903.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,552.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1,536.44. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $517.01 and a one year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.11) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,724.72.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.