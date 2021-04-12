Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $530,000 Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,366 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,541,000. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 523.4% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 7,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SIVB opened at $497.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $515.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.36. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $152.76 and a twelve month high of $577.06.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIVB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.56.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total value of $1,489,281.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,596,869.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

