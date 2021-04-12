Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 84.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,735 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 137,227 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 595.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $59,166,000 after buying an additional 2,467,376 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,266,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,291,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,508,000 after buying an additional 286,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 463,165 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after buying an additional 215,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 408.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 191,181 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 153,600 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PDCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $34.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $42.79.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $278.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.83 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,641,567. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $188,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,380.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,406 shares of company stock worth $2,223,352. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

