Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $502,000 Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 77.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,299 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 608,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after buying an additional 257,860 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 940,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after buying an additional 167,012 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,506,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,061,000 after buying an additional 216,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 378.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 41,044 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $31.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.46.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

