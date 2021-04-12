Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.11% of VSE worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in VSE by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of VSE by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 43,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of VSE by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 23,570 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on VSE in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. VSE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC opened at $41.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VSE Co. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $44.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average of $36.44. The company has a market capitalization of $531.03 million, a P/E ratio of 418.44 and a beta of 1.64.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. VSE had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $150.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.00 million. Analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.75%.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

