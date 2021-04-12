Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $482,000 Position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,961 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVGI opened at $9.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.03. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $323.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

