Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $224.57.

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $200,294.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,555,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $4,104,066.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,165,190.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,172,260 shares of company stock valued at $270,283,936 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Square by 235.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 33,392 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ stock opened at $261.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.32, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Square has a one year low of $56.12 and a one year high of $283.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.12.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Square will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

