Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co reduced its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 7.4% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 310.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 42.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at $2,088,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 19.2% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOT stock traded down $1.00 on Monday, hitting $278.20. The stock had a trading volume of 17,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.54 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $288.93 and its 200-day moving average is $293.90. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $128.03 and a 52-week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SPOT. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.25.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

