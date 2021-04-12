Spectrum Price Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spectrum has a market cap of $55,264.07 and approximately $4,756.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $244.88 or 0.00406450 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000117 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005286 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

